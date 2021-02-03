18-year-old shooting victim identified by Elmira Police

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- On Sunday, January 31st, 2021, at approximately 3:41 a.m., the Elmira Police Department responded to a residence in the 500 block of W. Third Street for a report of gun shots.

When officers arrived they found a man outside of the residence who had been shot and died as a result of his injuries. EPD says the victim has been identified as Latrell D. Gibbons, an 18-year-old male from Elmira.

This is still an active investigation and no further details will be released at this time.

