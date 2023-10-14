BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Two Bath men were arrested on Wednesday night after police found methamphetamine in one of their homes.

According to the Bath Village Police Department, Shannon Brockway, 54, and Dominic Trentini, 55, were arrested on drug charges after police responded to Trentini’s home for a call unrelated to the drugs.

Someone called the police at around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 to report that a woman was only wearing one shoe and acting suspiciously while leaving Trentini’s Lackawanna Street home. After officers arrived at the scene, the woman told them that she had been kicked out of the home after getting into an argument with a friend. Officers went to the home to interview the other people involved.

Police say Trentini answered the door, and officers saw Brockway running to the back of the residence into a bathroom. Trentini let the officers inside, and they saw a small amount of meth in plain view. Trentini and Brockway were both arrested. Officers then obtained a search warrant for the Lackawanna Street home and found a large amount of meth.

Brockway was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and Trentini was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Trentini was released and issued an appearance ticket for a later court date. Brockway is currently on parole for drug charges and is being held at the Steuben County Jail.