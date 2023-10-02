ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Two Corning men have been arrested on charges related to a burglary that occurred in the Town of Erwin.

Manuel Colon Jr., 18, and Malik D. Smith, 21, were arrested on Sept. 29 after a burglary investigation. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Colon and Smith entered an Erwin residence without permission and stole over $1,000 worth of property on Sept. 16.

Colon and Smith were charged with second-degree burglary (a class C felony) and fourth-degree grand larceny (a class E felony). Both men had their first court appearances in the Centralized Arraignment Court. They are currently being held at the Steuben County Jail on $1 bail.

The Corning Police Department assisted the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation and arrest.