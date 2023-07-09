CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, P.a. (WETM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have arrested two men on charges related to a car theft that occurred at the end of May.

Richard Burrows, 56, of Wellsboro, and Gary Bowen, 41, of Mansfield, were arrested on May 29 after police say they took a black Chrysler Town and Country that was registered to the Tioga County Homeless Initiative. The men didn’t have permission or authorization to take the vehicle. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Bowen took the vehicle keys from a locked office, and the pair took the vehicle for about five hours before returning it to the shelter.

Burrows and Bowen were charged with theft by unlawful taking (moveable property), receiving stolen property, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The first two charges are third-degree felonies, and the last charge is a second-degree misdemeanor.

Both men were arraigned at the Tioga County Courthouse before being taken to the Tioga County Prison on $2,500 bail. Bowen posted bail on July 5 and was released from custody. At this time, Burrows remains in the custody of the prison.

Bowen has a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 29, and Burrows has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 21.