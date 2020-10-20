$2K in copper wire stolen from Bradford County home

GRANVILLE SUMMIT, Pa. (WETM) – More than $2,000 worth of copper wire was stolen from a home in Granville Summit, Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda responded to the home on Coolbaugh Hill Road after someone cut welding rid leads and took out $2,250 worth of copper.

Four aluminum alloy wheels worth $700 and jumper cables were also stolen from the home.

State Police say the burglary happened between 1 p.m. on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda.