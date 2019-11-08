3 Albion students charged for ‘credible’ social media threat

ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) — Albion Police Chief Roland Nenni says three students have been charged with second-degree conspiracy, a Class B felony, in connection to threats made on social media.

Chief Nenni says the threats were reported Monday afternoon, and allegedly involved one student threatening another. Nenni said a subsequent investigation found three students were developing a “plan of violence” with a specific target date, which was not disclosed by authorities.

Police then conducted a search and discovered legally-owned firearms, which were seized.

The investigation is ongoing.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement in regards to the incident:

“Yesterday, school officials in Upstate New York worked with local, state and federal law enforcement officers to help stop an alleged plot by three students to attack Albion Middle School. The plot was determined to be credible and the agencies worked quickly to investigate and identify the suspects. The State of New York has zero tolerance for violence in our schools. I will do everything in my power as Governor to keep our children and our teachers safe. And I want to be crystal clear: any person posing a threat to our schools will face the harshest possible penalty under the law – whether or not they intend to actually execute that threat. I want to personally thank officials at the Albion Central School District, the Albion Police Department, the Orleans County District Attorney’s office, the FBI and the New York State Police for their swift response to these threats. School and police officials across this state continue to be on high alert and I encourage anyone who notices any unusual or suspicious behavior to report it to school administrators and law enforcement right away.” — Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The threat was made on the app Discord. Officials from the tech company released this statement Thursday:

“We’re committed to ensuring that Discord is a positive and safe place for all our users. We have a zero-tolerance approach to harassment and illegal activity on our platform and take immediate action when we become aware of it.”