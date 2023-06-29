VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Three men were arrested on kidnapping charges after police investigated an incident that occurred earlier this year.

According to the New York State Police, Joseph M. Howell, 37, David C. Maycumber, 41, and Michael P. Inman, 46, were arrested after an investigation into a kidnapping incident. Police say the three men stole several firearms from a victim while displaying a firearm. They also forcibly moved the victim to another location while threatening the victim with a firearm. This incident occurred in the Town of Van Etten this past February.

Howell, Maycumber, and Inman were charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree kidnapping. Both of these charges are class B felonies and carry a minimum sentence of 5 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

All three men were taken to the Town of Big Flats Court before being transferred to the Chemung County Jail. They will remain in the county jail while awaiting further court proceedings.