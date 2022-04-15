SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested on three separate charges, including fugitive, drug, and probation violation, during a traffic stop in Southport early Friday morning.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth Fletcher (27) of Gillette, Michelle Lee (28) of Waverly, and Brook Reese (35) of Towanda during a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. on April 15. The Sheriff’s Office said Fletcher, who was driving the car, allegedly provided a fake name and date of birth, but deputies eventually learned he was wanted by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office for violating parole.

L to R: Kenneth Fletcher, Michelle Lee, Brook Reese/Photos: Chemung County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies then allegedly found Reese to be in possession of methamphetamine. Lee was then determined to be wanted by Waverly Police for violating parole.

Fletcher was arrested and charged as a Fugitive from Justice and Criminal Impersonation (a clas-A misdemeanor) and was arraigned and taken to the Chemung County Jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania. Reese was charged with 7th-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Subtance (a class-A misdemeanor) and released on an appearance ticket. Lee was turned over to the Waverly Police Department for further processing.