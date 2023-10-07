CAYUTA, N.Y. (WETM) — Four people are facing drug charges after their car was pulled over in the Town of Cayuta on Thursday.

According to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, Zane J. Kotmel, 18, of Ithaca; Kanye A. Rouse, 19, of Elmira; Rayquan T. Brooks, 23, of Newfield; and Mariah M. Scutt-Cornell, 19, of Brookdale, were arrested after deputies pulled over the car that Kotmel was driving for a traffic violation on state Route 13 around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 5. Deputies searched the vehicle and found about 15.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 9 ounces of marijuana, an unspecified amount of cocaine, forged instruments, and drug paraphernalia.

Kotmel has been charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class A-II felony), second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument (a class D felony), seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class A misdemeanor), second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (a class A misdemeanor), unlawful possession of cannabis (a violation), and driving while ability impaired by drugs (an unclassified misdemeanor).

Rouse was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class A-II felony), second-degree criminal impersonation (a class A misdemeanor), and four outstanding warrants, two of which were for violent felonies. Brooks and Scutt-Cornell were both charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class A-II felony).

Kotmel, Rouse, Brooks, and Scutt-Cornell had their charges read at the Schuyler County CAP Court before being taken to the Schuyler County Jail. All four of them are being held without bail.

K9 Digit from the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police assisted with these arrests.