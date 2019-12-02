5 shot, 2 dead in Cotton Valley melee; one tells SPD he was shot in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An early-morning shooting outside a Webster Parish nightclub has left two people dead and three injured, at least one critically.

According to Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton, it happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a Cotton Valley club called “The Vibe.”

Sexton said the shooting happened after a man and a woman were engaged in an altercation, and another man stepped in and separated the two.

This angered the two who were fighting, and they went outside to wait for the man who had separated them.

When he came out, someone opened fire, and he took off running, Sexton said. He ran around behind cars, and two women – sisters – who were sitting in a car were shot, one fatally. The other woman in the car was shot in the head, but was alive and began driving toward Springhill toward the hospital.

However, the driver had a wreck, and first responders took over and transported the victims to the hospital. The driver of the car survived.

The man who originally broke up the fight was also transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead just moments after he arrived.

Another innocent bystander who was shot in the groin was transported to a nearby hospital, but then was airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health, where he is now being treated.

Then, around 4:15 this morning, a shooting victim presented himself at Ochsner LSU Health claiming he had been shot in Shreveport, turned out to be the third shooting victim in the Cotton Valley melee.

The man initially told Shreveport police he had been was talking to his girlfriend when shots were fired near the Raceway in the 200 block of East 70th Street.

The man, who was struck in the upper leg and was taken to Ochsner’s by his girlfriend.

Further investigation, however, revealed the victim was not telling the truth, and had been shot outside the Cotton Valley Club.

Shreveport Police contacted the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, where the investigation is ongoing.

Sexton did not release the names of the victims or the suspects, but said his office is in the process of procuring arrest warrants.