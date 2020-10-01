7-Eleven on W. Gray Street robbed a second consecutive day

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police responded to the 7-Eleven on West Gray Street for the second consecutive day after an early morning armed robbery on Thursday.

On Wednesday officers responded to the 7-Eleven at approximately 3:43 a.m. and were told that a man walked into the store, approached the counter, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash.

The suspect on Wednesday is described as a black man wearing dark pants, a red Nike sweatshirt, and a hat. The Elmira Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect.

If anyone witnessed this robbery, or has any information related to this robbery, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.