7-Eleven on W. Gray Street robbed a second consecutive day

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police responded to the 7-Eleven on West Gray Street for the second consecutive day after an early morning armed robbery on Thursday.

On Wednesday officers responded to the 7-Eleven at approximately 3:43 a.m. and were told that a man walked into the store, approached the counter, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash.

The suspect on Wednesday is described as a black man wearing dark pants, a red Nike sweatshirt, and a hat. The Elmira Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect.  

If anyone witnessed this robbery, or has any information related to this robbery, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now