7 year old boy in critical condition after being attacked in Queens

QUEENS, N.Y (NBC)- A 7-year-old boy was badly injured after being picked up and violently slammed to the ground by a man in Queens.

The young boy was sitting on his grandfather’s porch with some other children on Thursday afternoon when the stranger walked up, picked him up and threw him on the ground hard.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he’s in critical but stable condition.

His grandfather followed the suspect until police arrived to arrest him near the scene.

The young boy was wearing a yarmulke at the time of the attack, but his grandfather does not believe the attack was hate-fueled.

He says the man was emotionally disturbed and may be suffering from mental illness.