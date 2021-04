WAVERLY, P.A. (WETM)- Raymond F. Stone, 89, of Waverly Pennsylvania, has been charged with Indecent Assault of a person less than 13, Corruption of Minors, Endangering Welfare of Children, and Indecent Exposure, following an investigation by Sayre Police.

According to police., the incidents occurred between November 2020 and January 2021. Stone was arraigned by District Justice Larry Hurley and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail for $100,000.