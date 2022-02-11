90-year-old Sayre man to register as sex offender for corruption of minors

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A 90-year-old Sayre man has been sentenced for corruption of minors and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Raymon Stone was sentenced to 11 months to 23 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility plus three years of probation supervision, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office. He was charged with third-degree felony charges of Indecent Assault and Corruption of minors. The DA’s Office said Stone will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Stone was arrested in April 2021. Police said the crimes happened between November 2020 and January 2021. He was originally charged with Indecent Assault of a person less than 13, Corruption of Minors, Endangering the Welfare of Children, and Indecent Exposure.