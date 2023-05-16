BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Bath Police Department announced the results of its crime crackdown event.

On Friday, May 12, the chief of police and eight officers had an event centered on stopping crime in the town of Bath. The initiative mainly focused on the business district. Officers issued 19 traffic tickets, six tickets for riding bicycles on the sidewalk, one unreasonable noise on a public street ticket, and one ticket for an open container of alcohol in public.

Bath Police officers also made seven arrests during the initiative. Two men were arrested for assault, one woman was arrested for driving under the influence, one man was arrested for harassment, and one man was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender. Two men, one of which was arrested for assault as well, were arrested for possessing controlled substances.

James Elward was also arrested during the crackdown event. Police say Elward was acting disorderly and found to be in possession of a switch blade knife. Elward arrested for third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Elward was taken to CAP court for arraignment, where he assaulted an assistant district attorney the following day.