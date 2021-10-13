Meth lab bust on Soper Street, NYSP called to dismantle

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police confirmed there is an active narcotics investigation on the southside Wednesday morning.

Elmira Police told 18 News that a State Police drug unit was assisting with the investigation on Soper Street. Law enforcement conducted a search warrant and located a meth lab in a residence, though it was inactive. State Police was called to dismantle the lab.

A witness first called 18 News a little before 6 a.m. on October 13, and video from a reporter on the scene shows a heavy police presence on Soper Street. Police were still reported on the scene around 9 a.m. but were gone by noon.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story; 18 News will continue to provide updates as they become available.

