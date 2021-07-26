Addison home invasion, suspect allegedly assaults elderly homeowner

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – A 48-year-old Addison man is facing multiple charges Monday night in connection to a home invasion that sent an elderly man to the hospital, according to the Village of Addison Police Department

Joseph R. Remchuck forced his way into a home in Addison, according to police. They said Remchuck assaulted an elderly male causing a broken nose and several lacerations to the victim’s facial area. The man was transferred to Robert Packer Hospital for extensive blood and swelling to his eye area.

Remchuck was charged with burglary, assault, and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was sent to the Steuben County Jail pending arraignment.

Police said, “there is no threat to the public at this time as the subject is incarcerated.”