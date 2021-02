STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Richard Freeland, 24, of Addison was arrested on Feb. 25 for intentionally breaking the window of a prison cell door and then refusing to move from the cell.

Freeman, a current inmate at the Steuben County Jail, was charged with Criminal Mischief and Obstructing Governmental Administration.

Freeman was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and then returned to the Steuben County Jail.