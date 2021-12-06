Addison man arrested for felony DWI with child in car

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Addison man has been arrested after he allegedly drove while drunk with a child in the car.

Anthony Giardina, 48, was arrested on County Route 6 on December 5 by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Giardina allegedly had a child under the age of 15 in the car, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (a class-E felony), Driving While Intoxicated, Moving from Lane Unsafely, and Consuming an Alcoholic Beverage While Driving.

Giardina was released on traffic summons to appear in the Town of Tuscarora Town Court at a later date.