Addison man arrested for meth possession after “increased complaints of drug activity” in Van Etten area

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Quinn Stocum, 33, was arrested after an increasing number of “complaints of drug activity in the Van Etten area,” according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Stocum was stopped by deputies for vehicle and traffic law violations in downtown

Van Etten. During the stop, the sheriff’s office says deputies learned that Stocum had a suspended driver’s license and the vehicle he was operating was not registered or inspected.

Deputies also found Stocum to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine and that he was wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court.

Stocum was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 3 rd Degree, Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Uninspected Motor Vehicle.

Stocum was released from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on appearance tickets and was turned over to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office on the outstanding warrant.

Stocum’s arrest was a result of the Take Back the Streets initiative.