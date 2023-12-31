ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) — An Addison man was arrested after police investigated an alleged romantic relationship between him and a 14-year-old child.

According to the New York State Police, Keegan Yoerin-Royal, 21, was arrested on Dec. 19 after a multiple months-long investigation. Police say Yoerin-Royal used Snapchat to facilitate a romantic relationship with a 14-year-old. The investigation found that Yoerin-Royal disseminated indecent material to the minor that led to sexual contact at a secluded location.

Yoerin-Royal was charged with second-degree criminal sex act (a class D felony), first-degree disseminating indecent material to a minor (a class D felony), promoting obscene sexual performance of a child (a class D felony), and endangering the welfare of a child (a class A misdemeanor).

Yoerin-Royal was taken to the Steuben County Jail for arraignment in CAP court.