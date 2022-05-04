CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – An Addison man has been arrested and charged for allegedly violating a protection order five times, stalking someone, and possessing meth in three separate incidents over the course of two and a half months, police said.

Joshua Bradshaw, 32, was arrested by New York State Police in Corning on May 3 in connection to the incidents. According to police, Bradshaw allegedly was involved in a domestic incident on February 16 and violated a protection order five times.

Later on March 12, police said Bradshaw allegedly stalked someone and broke a protection order again. Then on May 3, Bradshaw was arrested in the City of Corning for allegedly possessing a quantity of methamphetamine.

For the February incident, Bradshaw was charged with four counts of 2nd-degree Criminal Contempt (a class-A misdemeanor). For the March incident, police charged Bradshaw with 4th-degree Stalking (a class-B misdemeanor) and another count of 2nd-degree Criminal Contempt. And on May 3, Bradshaw was charged with 7th-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Bradshaw is currently being held in the Steuben County Jail.