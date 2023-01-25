HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have reported the arrest of an Addison man after an event that took place on Monday.

According to police, 26-year-old Chevis G. Sargent, of Addison was arrested and charged with Rape in the 1st Degree, a Class B Felony.

The charge stems from an investigation into a sexual assault occurring in the town of Horseheads on Jan. 23.

Sargent was arraigned in the Town of Horseheads Court and remanded to the Chemung County Jail on a $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond pending further court proceedings.