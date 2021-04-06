Addison man convicted of sexually assaulting teenage girl in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Nicholas Loucks, 26, of Addison, N.Y., was convicted by a Bradford County jury of multiple sex crimes involving a teenage girl.

The victim, now 16 years of age, testified that when she was 14, Loucks sexually assaulted her at the Candlewood Suites Hotel in Athens Township, Pennsylvania on the night of May 11 to May 12, 2019.

Loucks was the victim’s mother’s boyfriend at the time.

The jury found Loucks guilty of every offense for which they were asked to deliberate: Sexual Assault (Felony 2), Statutory Sexual Assault (Felony 2), Aggravated Indecent Assault (lack of consent) (Felony 2), Aggravated Indecent Assault (minor less than 16 years of age) (Felony 2), Endangering the

Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor 1), and Corruption of Minors (Misdemeanor 1).

First Assistant District Attorney Brian Gallagher prosecuted the case to trial. Sgt. Keith Stackhouse,

of the Athens Township Police Department investigated the case and filed the charges in August

2019.

According to Gallagher the jury’s deliberations were “quick.”

Loucks is scheduled to be sentenced on May 6, 2021.