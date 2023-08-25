ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Addison man has been found guilty of rape after charges were made against him following a sexual assault investigation in January.

The Chemung County District Attorney Weeden A. Wetmore announced that on Friday, Aug. 25, Chevis G. Sargent of Addison was found guilty by Trial Jury of Rape in the First Degree in the Chemung County Court. The charge stems from an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred in the town of Horseheads on Jan. 23.

Sargent will serve a sentence between 5 and 25 years in state prison for this charge. This conviction also requires Sargent’s registration following the Sex Offender Registration Act.

The Court adjourned the matter for sentencing to Oct. 23, 2023 and has placed Sargent in the Chemung County Jail until that time.