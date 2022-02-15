Addison man hits someone, endangers child: Sheriff

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Addison man has been arrested for allegedly threatening and hitting another person and endangering a child over the weekend, according to law enforcement.

Kelly Decker, 51, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on February 13 after an investigation into a reported domestic incident. According to the arrest report, Decker allegedly threatened and hit another person and acted in a manner likely to injure a child that was in the home. He also allegedly physically resisted arrest.

Decker was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, second-degree Harassment, Resisting Arrest and second-degree Obstructing Governmental Administration. He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

Corning Police and the Village of Addison and Painted Post Police Departments assisted in Decker’s arrest.

