Addison man indicted for child sex abuse for Halloween drinking party

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Addison man has been indicted and arrested on multiple felony charges, including child sexual abuse and child endangerment, in connection to an “Underage Halloween Drinking Party” last fall.

Ryan Chase, 41, was indicted by the Steuben County Grand Jury on February 14, “based upon events which happened in and around” his home in the Village of Addison on October 31, 2021, according to Steuben County DA Brooks Baker. Court documents said Chase now faces a total of 19 felony and misdemeanor counts between all the charges.

Chase was indicted on eight different charges, including sexual, child endangerment, and tampering with evidence. According to the indictment, Chase allegedly subjected a 15-year-old child to sexual contact while the teen was “physically helpless” and unable to give consent because of “extreme intoxication.” Court documents further alleged that Chase provided alcohol to numerous underage people at the party, as well as induced a child under 16 to engage in a sexual performance on two separate occasions.

He was served eight orders of protection and pleaded not guilty. He was taken to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cas/$30,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 16.

Chase’s full list of charges is below: