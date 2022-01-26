Addison man indicted for rape, assault, burglary

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Addison man has been indicted on rape and burglary charges in connection to an incident from September 2021.

The indictment from the Steuben County Grand Jury said that Blake Calaman, 21, allegedly illegally entered a home in Woodhull on September 29, 2021 and intended to rape someone. The indictment went on to say that during the “commission” of the crime and during the rape by forcible compulsion, he allegedly caused physical injury to more than one person.

He was indicted for first-degree Rape, first-degree Burglary, and third-degree Assault. He was originally arrested less than 12 hours after the alleged crime in September and was later released from jail after paying bail.