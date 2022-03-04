Addison man makes terroristic threat to police, civilian: Sheriff

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County man has been accused of threatening to kill a police officer and a civilian, as well as having an illegal gun and causing hundreds of dollars in property damage, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

James Luce, 33, of Addison was arrested on March 4 after Deputies from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance on William Street. The Sheriff’s Office alleged that Luce threatened police and a civilian with death, possessed a shotgun as a convicted felon, damaged $250 of property and interfered with law enforcement procedure.

Luce was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat (a class-D felony), third-degree Criminal Mischief (a class-E felony), fourth-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Obstruction of Governmental Administration. Luce was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and later released.

