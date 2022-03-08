Addison prisoner arrested for selling meth

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Addison man who is currently in prison has been arrested following indictments for allegedly selling meth, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Rupp, 36, was indicted twice by the Steuben County Grand Jury for allegedly selling meth and later arrested on March 7 on two warrants, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest report said that Rupp allegedly possessed and sold methamphetamine multiple times in the Towns of Erwin and Wayland.

He was charged with two counts of third-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (a class-B felony) and two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance (a class-A felony).

Rupp is currently incarcerated in the Auburn Correctional Facility. He was arraigned on the charges in the Steuben County Court and returned to the custody of the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.