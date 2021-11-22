Addison woman arrested for credit card information theft, spending spree

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – Tianna Decker, 26, was arrested by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office after an alleged credit card theft.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Decker allegedly stole credit card information and made unauthorized purchases with that information.

Decker was charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a Class E Felony, Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, a Class E Felony and Petit Larceny.

Decker was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $50 bail. The City of Corning Police Department assisted with this investigation and arrest.

