Addison woman arrested for grand larceny, misusing food stamps

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Addison woman has been arrested for receiving over $1,300 in two separate occasions from the Department of Social Services she was not eligible to receive.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rachael English, 36, on October 20. She allegedly used another person’s benefit card issued by the Department of Social Services twice on May 25, 2021. As a result, English received $244.94 she was not entitled to. She’s been charged with Misuse of Food Stamps and Petit Larceny.

Also on October 20, Steuben County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested English for a second, separate investigation. From October 2018 to April 2019, English allegedly provided false information to the Department of Social Services and received $1,108 she was not entitled to.

For the second investigation, she was charged with First-Degree Offering a False Instrument for Filing and Fourth-Degree Grand Larceny, both Class-E felonies.

For both offenses, English was released to appear in the Village of Bath Court at a later date.