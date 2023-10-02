ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman was arrested in connection to an assault that took place in the Village of Addison at the beginning of September.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Dorothy M. Clifton, 50, was arrested after an investigation into an assault. Police say that Clifton struck another person with a blunt instrument and injured them on Sept. 3. The victim was treated at a local medical facility and released.

Clifton was charged with second-degree assault (a class D felony) and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a class E felony). Clifton’s charges were read in the Centralized Arraignment Court, and she was released.