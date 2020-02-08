Albany PD arrests five people after shots fired call on Watervliet Ave.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WETM) — Albany police made five arrests in connection to the standoff which occurred Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a shots fired call just after 4:30 p.m. in the area of Watervliet Avenue and Livingston Avenue.

The road was briefly closed during the standoff before two people got out of the home and were taken into custody.

Sean Edwards, 19, was located in a wooded area close by and was taken into custody.

After police conducted a search inside both residences, police said they found two loaded handguns, one of which was reported stolen to the City of Rensselaer Police Department in 2017. Police said a marijuana operation was also revealed during the search.

After the suspects were interviewed, the Criminal Investigation Unit learned that Edwards was at the residence to purchase marijuana from Anthony Metellus, 21, but instead forcibly stole the marijuana by punching Metellus, then fled.

Metellus fired several shots after being punched in the face. Police said Edwards was not injured by gunfire.

Edwards was charged with one count of robbery 2nd and Metellus was charged with one count of reckless endangerment 1st and criminal possession of a weapon 2nd.

Police said the following others were also charged as part of the investigation; Carina South, 20, and Darin Bishop, 23 were arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon 2nd, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd and criminal possession of stolen property 4th. Eugene Boyd, 43, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Police said all five individuals were arraigned Saturday in Albany City Criminal Court.