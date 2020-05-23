Albany Police arrest Troy man for reportedly shooting victim following car crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police arrested Jose Cepeda-Solis, 23, of Troy for reportedly shooting a man after a car crash on Madison Avenue.

Police say on Friday just before 10 p.m., staff from Albany Medical Center Hospital told police a man had come into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. After arriving, the man told police he had just been involved in a car crash at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lark Street where he and the driver of the other car reportedly got into an argument. The man stated that the driver of the other car then started to flee the scene of the crash on foot and that Cepeda-Solis shot him in the shoulder with a handgun.

Police say the victim, 20, was treated at Albany Med for non-life threatening injuries.

Through their investigation, police say Cepeda-Solis was identified as the suspect in the shooting and was taken into custody.

Police charged Cepeda-Solis with one count of Reckless Endangerment 1st and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd.

He was arraigned Saturday morning in the Albany County Criminal Court and is currently at the Albany County Jail.