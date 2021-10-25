Alfred “catnapper” arrested for allegedly stealing two cats

A cat casts a long shadow as it walks over the terrace of an outdoor cafe near Seeg, southern Germany, on November 12, 2013. AFP PHOTO / DPA / KARL-JOSEF HILDENBRAND / GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read KARL-JOSEF HILDENBRAND/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

ALFRED, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police have arrested an Alfred woman after an alleged “catnapping.”

According to New York State Police in Amity, two carts were stolen on County Route 42 in the town of Alfred on Oct. 18. State Police say Rebstock allegedly stole the cats and returned them to her home in Alfred.

The cats were later returned to the owner and Rebstock was arrested by New York State Police.

Rebstock issued an appearance ticket for the town of Alfred court, where she is to appear in November 2021.