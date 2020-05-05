Live Now
Gov Cuomo live from NYC with his daily COVID-19 Update

Alfred man arrested for sexual abuse, attempted rape

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JERUSALEM, N.Y. (WETM) – Trevor Kokot of Alfred has been arrested following an investigation by the New York State Police Campus Sexual Assault Victims Unit working with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at SP Dundee.

According to New York State Police, Kokot was arrested in connection to an incident on May 4, 2018 in the Town of Jerusalem.

Kokot, 23, is facing charges for Attempted Rape 1st degree and Sexual Abuse 1st degree.

Kokot was transported to Yates County Centralized Court pending arraignment.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information on this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now