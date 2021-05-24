Alfred Station man charged with promoting prison contraband

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Adam C. Koester has been arrested for allegedly possessing suspected methamphetamine while he was an inmate at the Steuben County Jail.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, Koester was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree, a class D Felony. Koester was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

Adam Koester – Jan. 20, 2021

Koester was previously arrested in January after a traffic stop in Canisteo resulted in the discovery of multiple controlled substances.

During the traffic stop, Canisteo Village Police recovered over 30 grams of Methamphetamine, Crack Cocaine, LSD and methylenedioxymethamphetamine also known as “Molly” along with drug paraphernalia, packaging material, scales, and hypodermic needles.

Three people arrested in Canisteo drug bust; meth, molly, crack, LSD found

Koester and two other people were charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree -Intent to sell, three Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree (Scales), Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree (Packaging), and Possession of Hypodermic Instruments.