Alleged cocaine dealer arrested in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Nathan Conrad, 29 of Bath, was arraigned on Monday morning in Steuben County Court on four sealed indictments regarding the sale of cocaine in the Village of Bath.

Conrad allegedly possessed cocaine with the intent to sell and twice sold cocaine on June 14 and 21, 2019.

The indictments further allege that Conrad “attempted to conceal evidence of his crimes by acts of suppression; and finally, that he, along with an as-yet unindicted accomplice unlawfully disclosed the existence of sealed indictment to another drug dealer prior to arrest.”

Conrad was indicted on two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, tampering with physical evidenace, and unlawful grand jury disclosure, all felonies of varying degrees.

Conrad was arrested on Friday by members of the Bath Village Police Departments and initially remanded to the Steuben County Jail without bail. Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker tells 18 News on Monday afternoon that Conrad was later released.

The indictments were a product of an investigation by the Village of Bath Police, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office Investigators.