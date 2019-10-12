Alleged machete killer apprehended in Pennsylvania

Hazleton, PA. (CNN)- A fugitive suspected of killing his ex-wife with a machete has been arrested in Pennsylvania.

Victor Mateo was wanted by investigators in New York, in connection with last week’s killing in the Bronx.

But investigators in Pennsylvania found out that he had family and rental properties in Hazleton.

Mateo was arrested after arriving at one of his properties Thursday night.

Hazleton police say information-sharing was key in tracking him down.

Police believe Mateo ran over his ex, Noelia Mateo, before slashing her with a machete while she was on the ground.

The suspect is now waiting for a hearing regarding his extradition to New York.