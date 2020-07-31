Alleged meth and heroin dealer arrested in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Law enforcement in Steuben County joining forces to arrest a 27-year-old man they said allegedly sold drugs in the Village of Bath.

Brendan Wentling was arrested Tuesday on two different Steuben County Superior Court warrants, according to the Village of Bath Police Department.

Wentling allegedly sold drugs, consisting of methamphetamine and heroin in the village during the fall of 2019, police said.

The charges are;

Two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Two counts of Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree.

“The investigation consisted of the Bath Police Department, Corning Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, and the Steuben County District Attorney Investigator’s,” police said.

Wentling was arraigned in Steuben County Court and released without bail due to New York’s 2020 bail reform laws.