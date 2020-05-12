Alleged Steuben County opioid dealer arrested

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Tyler Leasure, who in March was indicted on drug charges in Chemung County and is a two-time Twin Tiers Most Wanted subject, was arrested for allegedly selling methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl.

Leasure is now facing two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, all class B felonies.

Leasure was also charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth degree and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, class D felonies in connection to a 2019 investigation.

Leasure, who is already serving a sentence in Steuben County, appeared before a County Court Judge on Monday.

The case was investigated by the Village of Bath Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s office, the Steuben County District Attorney Investigators, and the Corning Police Department.