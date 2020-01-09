Alpine man arrested for resisting arrest, fleeing police

WELLSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – Christopher Yaw of Alpine was arrested on Jan. 9 after a traffic stop in the Village of Wellsburg for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, a class A Misdemeanor.

Yaw was also arrested on charges of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration and Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in the 3rd Degree, all are class A Misdemeanors, after a traffic stop on October 3, 2019, in the Town of Veteran.

Yaw was issued appearance tickets to appear in Veteran Town Court at a later date and released.