Suspect in attempted abduction in Elmira indicted

Alpine man indicted for making meth, disposing lab equipment; arrested at least three times since Oct. 2019

ALPINE, N.Y. (WETM) – Christopher Yaw was indicted in Chemung County for allegedly making methamphetamine and disposing meth lab materials in the town of Baldwin.

According to court documents, Yaw was arrested on Jan. 16, 2020 after officials uncovered two or more pieces of meth lab equipment and two or more precursors, chemical reagents or solvents in any combination.

Yaw also allegedly disposed of the hazardous materials, creating a “substantial risk to human health or safety or substantial danger to the environment.”

Yaw was previously on Jan. 9 after a traffic stop in the Village of Wellsburg for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, a class A Misdemeanor.

Yaw was also arrested on charges of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration and Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in the 3rd Degree, all are class A Misdemeanors, after a traffic stop on October 3, 2019, in the Town of Veteran.

