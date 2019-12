AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB/WETM) — Amherst police are looking for help identifying a larceny suspect.

Police say the theft took place at an area store on December 10.

The man they’re looking to identify was described as black, six feet tall, roughly 220 lbs. and in his 50s.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the Amherst Police Detective Bureau at (716) 689-1360, email tips@apdny.org or text (716) 562-TIPS, while referencing “AMH 19-974267-AA.”