ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to the New York State Police, another arrest has been made in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Thomas Rath.

In addition to the ten individuals whose names were released in connection to the case earlier this week, police say Kysha S. Radcliff, 39, of Dryden, New York, has been charged with Kidnapping in the first degree, a class A felony.

This arrest increases the number of people involved in the case to 11. Two have been charged with murder and 10 have been charged with kidnapping.

A press conference was held on Monday morning, Aug. 28, with updates on the disappearance of Rath who had disappeared on May 20. The case that began as a missing person’s case later evolved into a kidnapping and killing that spanned two counties and the state of Maine. Rath’s remains were found on Aug. 3 in a shallow grave on state lands in Candor in Tioga County. The cause of his death is unknown.

According to police, Rath was familiar with at least some of the kidnappers.

The investigation into the case continues.