ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Another man was arrested, and three others received additional charges in connection to the kidnapping and killing of Thomas Rath.

Joseph M. Howell, 37, of Newfield, has been charged with first-degree murder (a class A-I felony), second-degree murder (a class A-I felony), first-degree kidnapping (a class A-I felony), and three counts of intimidating a witness (a class E felony). A Tioga County Grand Jury indicted Howell on Sept. 22, and he was arraigned in the Tioga County Court on Oct. 6. Eleven other people were previously charged in connection to Rath’s kidnapping and death.

Jonathan Glennon, 31, of Ithaca, was arraigned on the following charges on Oct. 16: first-degree murder (a class A-I felony), second-degree murder (a class A-I felony), and first-degree kidnapping (a class A-I felony). He had previously been charged with second-degree murder (a class A felony).

Colleen E. Dillon, 31, of Newfield, and Kysha S. Radcliff, 39, of Lansing, were previously charged with first-degree kidnapping (a class A felony) and received additional charges after a Sept. 22 indictment. Radcliff was charged with first-degree kidnapping (a class A-I felony), and Dillon was charged with first-degree murder (a class A-I felony), second-degree murder (a class A-I felony), and first-degree kidnapping (a class A-I felony). Both women were arraigned in the Tioga County Court on Oct. 6.

Thomas Rath was last seen in the area known as “the Jungle” in Ithaca on May 17. His missing person case developed into a kidnapping and killing investigation, and his body was found in a shallow grave in Candor on Aug. 3. On Aug. 28, the New York State Police Department announced that 10 people were arrested in connection to Rath’s kidnapping and killing. Another arrest was announced on Sept. 1.

The total number of people charged in connection to Rath’s kidnapping and death is now 12. Police say more indictments are pending.