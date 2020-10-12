Antique Tasmanian Devil cookie jar stolen, Pennsylvania State Police investigating

Tazmanian Devil cartoon character, photo
GILLETT, Pa. (WETM) – Someone decided not to steal just a cookie, but the entire cookie jar from a home in Bradford County.

Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a burglary on Route 414 in Canton Township that happened between Oct. 8-10. State Police say that someone stole an antique Tasmanian Devil cookie jar, an antique Mickey Mouse telephone, and a TEQ two-ton Engine Hoist.

The engine hoist was valued at nearly $300, according to State Police.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda.

