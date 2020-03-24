Antiques stolen from Bradford County hotel

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Bradford County are looking for the person(s) responsible for stealing multiple antiques from the old Mountain Lake Hotel in Burlington Township.

According to police, the burglary happened March 1 and March 15 at the building on Mountain Lake Road.

A 1940s Coke machine, a 1920s 3x3x3 safe, and multiple antique saw blades were stolen from the property.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda.