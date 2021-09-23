Apalachin man arrested for Union burglary

APALACHIN, N.Y. (WETM) – Matthew Cron, 31, was arrested for burglary by State Police on September 22.

Around 10:30 p.m. on September 21, Cron allegedly displayed a gun and stole a victim’s cell phone and another person’s money in the Town of Union. He fled the area in a pick-up truck that was later located on State Route 434 in Owego.

Cron was arrested without incident for First-Degree Burglary. He was arraigned at Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing, and remanded without bail.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.